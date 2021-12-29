Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $387,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 62.5% in the second quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.57 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.74.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

