Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 19.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,077 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after purchasing an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,795,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,350,000 after purchasing an additional 220,926 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $51.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

