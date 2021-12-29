Kusama (KSM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $92.73 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.39 billion and $92.73 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kusama has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $281.68 or 0.00603884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,631.03 or 0.07784421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,698.25 or 1.00114625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00073116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00051422 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

