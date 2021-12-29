Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 89,302 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 89,956 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 831.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,899,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,911 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 624,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,810,000. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

