Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.75

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and traded as high as $28.89. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $28.89, with a volume of 495 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

