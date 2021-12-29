Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,400 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $64.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.