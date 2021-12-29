Larson Financial Group LLC Has $108,000 Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 55.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,270 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $249.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $250.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

