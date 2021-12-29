Larson Financial Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,258,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,380,000 after purchasing an additional 559,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMC. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $565,231.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,272,880 shares of company stock worth $47,543,540. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

