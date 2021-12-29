Larson Financial Group LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $165.67 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $168.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

