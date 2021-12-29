Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.62) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

