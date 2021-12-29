Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,797 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 183,434.6% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,693 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 834.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,877,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,368 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 173,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

