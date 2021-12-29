Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on February 1st

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$41.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$30.85 and a one year high of C$45.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

