Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 12,709 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,709 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 2.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $95,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.95. The stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,222. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

