Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Sells 1,578 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

Shares of CARR stock remained flat at $$53.48 during trading on Wednesday. 4,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,909,772. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

