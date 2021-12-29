LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Receives $171.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCII opened at $153.06 on Friday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $122.99 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

