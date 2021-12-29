Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) fell 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.81 and last traded at $45.81. 916 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 492,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of -0.06.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,685,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,998,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,026,000 after purchasing an additional 101,167 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,951,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $82,371,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

