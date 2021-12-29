LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Down 5.5%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 1,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 328,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LianBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

