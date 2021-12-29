Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells C$5,285,062.35 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.
LAC opened at C$36.60 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.
