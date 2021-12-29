Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells C$5,285,062.35 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 252,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

LAC opened at C$36.60 on Wednesday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of C$14.46 and a 1-year high of C$53.09. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$40.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.45.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

