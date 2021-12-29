loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. Research analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

In other loanDepot news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $1,379,837.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 1,435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in loanDepot by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in loanDepot by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

