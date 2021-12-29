Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.51. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $2.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of LOGI opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Logitech International by 93.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 28.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

