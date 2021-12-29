London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

OTCMKTS LNSTY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $23.70. 283,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.