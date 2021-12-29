Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. TD Securities boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE:LPX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.67. 8,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,020. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern acquired 5,350 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

