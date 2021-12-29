Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.81

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 28361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.39.

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 383.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,672 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,746 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 377.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,064 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

