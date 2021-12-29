LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,632,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.79% of Gray Television worth $82,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Gray Television by 501.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

Gray Television stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

