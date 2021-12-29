LSV Asset Management Sells 57,465 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,465 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of SYNNEX worth $73,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in SYNNEX by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $138,866.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $511,257. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $114.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.70.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX).

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.