LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Trinseo news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.50. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. Trinseo’s revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

