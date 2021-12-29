Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.94.

Several research analysts have commented on LITE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,039. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 273,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after acquiring an additional 143,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.