Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $353.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $339.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNDNF shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “sell” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNDNF stock remained flat at $$36.61 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.00. Lundin Energy AB has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.