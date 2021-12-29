LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on LVMUY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC raised shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OTCMKTS:LVMUY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.50. 73,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,105. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $118.48 and a 52-week high of $168.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.82.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

