M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 121,859 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

