MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on MAG Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$583,304.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$319,228.

Shares of TSE MAG traded down C$2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.28. 386,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,449. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 363.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.38. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 43.85 and a quick ratio of 42.68.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

