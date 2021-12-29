Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

MAIN opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.63. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 2.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

