Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

