Maple Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.90 or 0.00031509 BTC on popular exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $46.01 million and approximately $266,964.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Maple Profile

Maple is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,087,041 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

