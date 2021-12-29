Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.65

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $51.31, with a volume of 53077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $332.38 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,881,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 207,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

