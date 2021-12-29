Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $16.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Marqeta by 846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,750,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

