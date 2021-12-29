Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
UTHR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 225,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,113. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $217.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
