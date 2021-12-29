Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

UTHR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $215.02. The company had a trading volume of 225,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,113. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $217.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

