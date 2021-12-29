Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $217.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
