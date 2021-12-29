Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,082 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.31, for a total transaction of $657,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $213.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $145.79 and a 1-year high of $217.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

