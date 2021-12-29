Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 32,194 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.86% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $111.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $395,000 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

