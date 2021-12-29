Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $221,000 Investment in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Movado Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Movado Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Movado Group by 120,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Movado Group alerts:

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,517 shares of company stock worth $3,189,191 in the last ninety days. 28.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NYSE MOV opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45. Movado Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market cap of $946.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.04%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.