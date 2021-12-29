Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $240,000 Investment in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $19,806,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 73.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,246 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the second quarter worth about $2,341,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1,062.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,171 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 80,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $21.16 on Wednesday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $750.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 in the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

