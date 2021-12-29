Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $148,000 Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Titan International by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TWI opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.58 million, a PE ratio of 135.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

