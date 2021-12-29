Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $47,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Shares of MA stock opened at $360.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

