Mather Group LLC. Has $654,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,717,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,046 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 710.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after purchasing an additional 315,736 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

