Mather Group LLC. Has $949,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 185.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DD opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

