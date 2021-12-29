Mather Group LLC. Purchases 461 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 152.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,088.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,057.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $833.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $806.50.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,029.67, for a total transaction of $1,235,604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,288,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,521,879. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

