Mather Group LLC. Sells 565 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Southern were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $1,056,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after purchasing an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 31.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 61.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 83,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE SO opened at $67.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

