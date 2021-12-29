McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 725 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $200.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.97 and a 200-day moving average of $244.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $269.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.65.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.