McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7,072.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 34,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $269.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

