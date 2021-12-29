McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7,072.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 14,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 420.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 16,533 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 111,208 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $269.22. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

